UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Haripur Inaugurates First Montessori School At Pharhala Girl's School

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:37 PM

AC Haripur inaugurates first Montessori school at Pharhala girl's school

Assistant Commissioner Haripur Friday inaugurated the first Montessori school at Girls Primary School Pharhala, 19 children were enrolled on the first day of school

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Haripur Friday inaugurated the first Montessori school at Girls Primary School Pharhala, 19 children were enrolled on the first day of school.

KPK government is committed to the provision of quality education and development to tackle the existing challenges including unemployment, terrorism and others in the country.

Spending on the education sector from the government is not producing good results, on the district level while using the same resources the start of the Montessori system is a huge step and the PTI government laid the foundation stone for modern education.

KP government has also decided to bring the Montessori education system in all districts of the Hazara division which would also boost the confidence of the parents in the public sector educational institutions.

Earlier, during last year KP's first Model Montessori class was inaugurated at Primary School for Boys No. 4 Abbottabad. Toys and other helping material would help to attract children to come to the school in a con.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Same Haripur All From Government

Recent Stories

US Personal Income Increased 10% in January, Consu ..

32 seconds ago

Gambian truth panel probes 2005 migrant massacre

34 seconds ago

Week-long lockdown to be imposed in Mirpur from Ma ..

35 seconds ago

NAB, KP manages conviction of 34 persons in corrup ..

37 seconds ago

UN Rights Experts Warn Myanmar Military of Account ..

38 seconds ago

Canada approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.