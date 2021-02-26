Assistant Commissioner Haripur Friday inaugurated the first Montessori school at Girls Primary School Pharhala, 19 children were enrolled on the first day of school

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Haripur Friday inaugurated the first Montessori school at Girls Primary School Pharhala, 19 children were enrolled on the first day of school.

KPK government is committed to the provision of quality education and development to tackle the existing challenges including unemployment, terrorism and others in the country.

Spending on the education sector from the government is not producing good results, on the district level while using the same resources the start of the Montessori system is a huge step and the PTI government laid the foundation stone for modern education.

KP government has also decided to bring the Montessori education system in all districts of the Hazara division which would also boost the confidence of the parents in the public sector educational institutions.

Earlier, during last year KP's first Model Montessori class was inaugurated at Primary School for Boys No. 4 Abbottabad. Toys and other helping material would help to attract children to come to the school in a con.