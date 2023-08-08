Open Menu

AC Haripur Issues Strict Safety Guidelines For Boating

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Haripur Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday presided over a meeting with key stakeholders to discuss and implement safety measures aimed at ensuring the safety of boaters and passengers

The Assistant Director of Fisheries, SHO Khalabat, SDFO Forest, Representative of Rescue 1122, and the President of the Private Boating Association Haripur attended the meeting.

In light of recent incidents and with the aim of preventing unforeseen disasters, the AC issued a set of comprehensive instructions. These guidelines are mandatory for all boat owners and operators within the Haripur district.

The key points from the issued instructions included mandatory registration and valid cards, strict passenger and weight limits, and compulsory life jackets, this applies to every single passenger, and no exceptions will be tolerated. Every boat operating in Haripur is required to have firefighting equipment readily available on board, enabling swift response in case of emergencies.

Lubna Iqbal emphasized the critical nature of adhering to these guidelines and called upon all boat owners to implement them strictly. She underscored that safety should be the topmost priority, and any negligence in this regard could lead to severe consequences.

