AC Haripur sealed road for SOPs violation

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioner Haripur Ehsan Ahsan Friday inspected Main Bazaar and Mochi Bazaar and reviewed the implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also checked main Rajpur Bakers, New Rajput Sweet, Moonlight Sweets and found violation of government orders and poor sanitation arrangements as a result, the road was sealed off and warnings were issued to several traders in Mochi Bazaar.