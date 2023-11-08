AC Havelian imposes heavy fines on violators during anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal Wednesday while supervising an operation against encroachments imposed fines for various violations, including vehicles, shops, hand carts and stalls, as well as took action against encroachments.

On this occasion, DSP Traffic Samina Zafer, Tehsildar Chaudhry Ijaz, and TOR Ayesha Tahira were also present.

According to the details, on the public demand in Havelian, the district administration of Abbottabad conducted an operation under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, against encroachments.

While speaking to the media during the operation, AC Lubna Iqbal said that the cooperation of government departments, including the municipal society and the business community, is essential in eliminating the chaotic traffic and illegal encroachments in the city on a permanent basis.

She mentioned that the district administration does not obstruct anyone's legitimate livelihood, but action will be taken against those businesses that create difficulties for pedestrians and road users.

During the operation, Senior Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Nasir Ahmed Abbasi and Sardar Naseer Mahmood submitted recommendations to the Additional Assistant Commissioner regarding the encroachment operation.