AC Havelian reviews security measures for Muharram

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Monday visited various places to review the security arrangements for Muharram

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Monday visited various places to review the security arrangements for Muharram.

Talking to media persons here, Lubna said that the district administration was committed to providing foolproof security to the masses during Moharram.

She further said that DC Abbottabad had issued complete ban on display and use of weapons and ammunition, as well as on hateful and insulting content and speeches during the holy month.

The assistant commissioner said that wall chalking, advertising campaigns, and use of loudspeakers were prohibited, while provocative and derogatory statements, and remarks were also banned.

Moreover, she said, pillion riding, tinted glass and unlawful, unnecessary assembly on the rooftops would also be banned.

She said that to maintain law and order in Havelian city, the district administration was utilizing all the resources, and police, health teams, TMA staff, rescue 1122 would be stationed throughout the city.