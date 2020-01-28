UrduPoint.com
AC Hears Case Pertaining To Embezzlement In Lok Virsa Funds

Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:09 PM

AC hears case pertaining to embezzlement in Lok Virsa funds

The Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has heard the case pertaining to embezzlement reference in Lok Virsa funds

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) The Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has heard the case pertaining to embezzlement reference in Lok Virsa funds.Ac room number one judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case.Nominated senator Robina Khalid including other accused Tabinda Zafar and Mazhar ul islam appeared in the court.

In the absence of defense counsel hearing has been adjourned till February 17 while in the last hearing defense counsel was to cross question witness in connection with his statement.The accused is charged with causing loss of 30 million rupees to national treasury

