AC held meeting of price control committee

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Astore Sher Afzal on Tuesday held a meeting with Price Control Committee Astore and advised the members of price control committee to implement the government prices in all the markets

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Astore Sher Afzal on Tuesday held a meeting with Price Control Committee Astore and advised the members of price control committee to implement the government prices in all the markets.

Assistant Commissioner while talking to media persons said that we were serving the people of Astore and we had strictly asked the shopkeepers and wholesalers to sell their good according to the rates given by price control committee Astore.

If any shopkeeper, found, selling the products other than the price given by price control committee, then a strict action will be taken against them.