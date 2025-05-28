AC highlights Sialkot’s historic, economic significance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that the fertile soil of Sialkot has given birth to proud sons of the nation such as the Thinker of Pakistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, cricket legend Zaheer Abbas, and hockey star Shahnaz Sheikh.

This city has a unique position in historical, geographical, political and economic terms and holds a prominent place in Pakistan’s per capita income, she said and added that Sialkot is playing a key role in the country’s economy by earning billions of Dollars of valuable foreign exchange every year.

She expressed these views while addressing the 52nd batch of CSP Training Program (CTP) trainee officers at DC office committee room, here on Wednesday.

She said that the business community of Sialkot not only established the country’s first private sector international airport, international airline and dry port, but also played a practical role in improving the city’s infrastructure through the City Package Project.

If cottage industries are promoted in other cities by making Sialkot a model, then Pakistan’s exports can increase significantly, she added.

She further said that around 8,000 small and medium industries are actively working in Sialkot, which manufacture surgical instruments, leather products, textiles, musical instruments, cutlery, steel and agricultural equipment, most of whose products are 100 percent exported.

Anum Babar said that after the establishment of the Business Facilitation Center, facilities have been provided to more than 5,000 business-related people so far.

The AC said that the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) has been established in collaboration with the Punjab government and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where the process of relocation of tanneries is underway to meet global environmental standards.

She further informed the participants that on the instructions of the Punjab government, various welfare and development projects such as Clinic on Wheels, Kissan Card, Himmat Card, functioning of schools and health councils, and automation project for monitoring of pricing system are being implemented.

The project to rehabilitate and upgrade the water supply, sewerage and wastewater treatment plant in Sialkot city at a cost of Rs. 16 billion is in the final stages of completion, she said.