AC Highlights Sialkot’s Historic, Economic Significance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that the fertile soil of Sialkot has given birth to proud sons of the nation such as the Thinker of Pakistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, cricket legend Zaheer Abbas, and hockey star Shahnaz Sheikh.
This city has a unique position in historical, geographical, political and economic terms and holds a prominent place in Pakistan’s per capita income, she said and added that Sialkot is playing a key role in the country’s economy by earning billions of Dollars of valuable foreign exchange every year.
She expressed these views while addressing the 52nd batch of CSP Training Program (CTP) trainee officers at DC office committee room, here on Wednesday.
She said that the business community of Sialkot not only established the country’s first private sector international airport, international airline and dry port, but also played a practical role in improving the city’s infrastructure through the City Package Project.
If cottage industries are promoted in other cities by making Sialkot a model, then Pakistan’s exports can increase significantly, she added.
She further said that around 8,000 small and medium industries are actively working in Sialkot, which manufacture surgical instruments, leather products, textiles, musical instruments, cutlery, steel and agricultural equipment, most of whose products are 100 percent exported.
Anum Babar said that after the establishment of the Business Facilitation Center, facilities have been provided to more than 5,000 business-related people so far.
The AC said that the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) has been established in collaboration with the Punjab government and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where the process of relocation of tanneries is underway to meet global environmental standards.
She further informed the participants that on the instructions of the Punjab government, various welfare and development projects such as Clinic on Wheels, Kissan Card, Himmat Card, functioning of schools and health councils, and automation project for monitoring of pricing system are being implemented.
The project to rehabilitate and upgrade the water supply, sewerage and wastewater treatment plant in Sialkot city at a cost of Rs. 16 billion is in the final stages of completion, she said.
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam to visit Layyah on May 30, distribute laptops among students2 minutes ago
-
AC highlights Sialkot’s historic, economic significance2 minutes ago
-
Man injured after falling down from train2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s strength lies in economic stability, national resolve: Ali Pervaiz Malik12 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects new parking facility near Pak Secretariat to ease congestion12 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict action over rising chicken prices ahead of Eid12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan a proud nation with defence made invincible in 1998: Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures exemplary cleanliness arrangements on Youm-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a glorious day of national pride, sovereignty, and nuclear strength: PA Speaker22 minutes ago
-
Sovereignty to be protected at all costs; Barrister Danyal22 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer" observed with enthusiasm22 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer32 minutes ago