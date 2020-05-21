AC hold meeting of Corona Relief Tiger Force

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana is presiding over the meeting regarding Corona Relief Tiger Force with Members District Bar Council Abbottabad attended the meeting.

Bar Council members will oversee corona prevention, precautionary awareness and arrangements at the bar so that bar members and people attending court in various cases can be protected from the corona epidemic.