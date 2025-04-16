AC Holds Key Meeting With Traffic Police To Tackle Traffic Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar on Wednesday held an important meeting with Traffic Police In-charge to resolve traffic issues.
According to details,on the directions of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Pasrur, Sidra Sattar held an important meeting with the Traffic Police In-charge in her office.
The purpose of the meeting was to review the increasing traffic problems in Pasrur city and to take practical steps for their permanent solution.
In this meeting,various suggestions were presented for traffic planning,reducing congestion and improving the traffic flow of roads,keeping in mind the important and busy highways of the city.
AC Pasrur said that the daily traffic problems faced by the citizens are among the priorities of the administration, and they will be resolved as soon as possible.
AC Pasrur added that improving the traffic system of Pasrur city was the need of the hour.We will make every effort to provide ease,convenience and security to the citizens.
She directed the traffic police to strictly implement the laws,eliminate encroachments and ensure parking discipline so that the roads remain open and the citizens can travel without any problems.
The citizens were also appealed to obey the traffic rules in the meeting so that a better and orderly city can be built.
