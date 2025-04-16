Open Menu

AC Holds Key Meeting With Traffic Police To Tackle Traffic Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM

AC holds key meeting with traffic police to tackle traffic issues

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar on Wednesday held an important meeting with Traffic Police In-charge to resolve traffic issues.

According to details,on the directions of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Pasrur, Sidra Sattar held an important meeting with the Traffic Police In-charge in her office.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the increasing traffic problems in Pasrur city and to take practical steps for their permanent solution.

In this meeting,various suggestions were presented for traffic planning,reducing congestion and improving the traffic flow of roads,keeping in mind the important and busy highways of the city.

AC Pasrur said that the daily traffic problems faced by the citizens are among the priorities of the administration, and they will be resolved as soon as possible.

AC Pasrur added that improving the traffic system of Pasrur city was the need of the hour.We will make every effort to provide ease,convenience and security to the citizens.

She directed the traffic police to strictly implement the laws,eliminate encroachments and ensure parking discipline so that the roads remain open and the citizens can travel without any problems.

The citizens were also appealed to obey the traffic rules in the meeting so that a better and orderly city can be built.

Recent Stories

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

46 seconds ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

8 minutes ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

16 minutes ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

16 minutes ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

17 minutes ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

33 minutes ago
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

44 minutes ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

1 hour ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan