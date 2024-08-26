AC Holds 'Khuli Katcheri' To Provide Urgent Relief To People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Adenzai, Syed Sardar Badshah on Monday held Khuli Karcheri (Open court) to resolve public issues on urgent basis.
The officials of Health , Police and education departments were present on the occasion.
The AC listened to the complains of the people and directed the concerned departments to resolve them on priority.
APP/aqb/378
