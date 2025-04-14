Open Menu

AC Holds “Khuli Katcheri” To Resolve People’s Issue On Priority

April 14, 2025

AC holds "Khuli Katcheri" to resolve people's issue on priority

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Waheed Hassan Gondal on Monday held “ Khuli Katcheri” in his office to resolve people issues on priority.

The people registered mostly registered their complaints about property disputes, revenue, cleanliness, encroachments and local government’s issues.

The assistant commissioner directed the concerned authorities to resolve the people issues on urgent basis.

He said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the tehsil administration was taking practical steps to resolve the people’s problems at their doorsteps.

