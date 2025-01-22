AC holds “Khuli Kechehri” to address public issues

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Ghazi, Khola Tariq on Wednesday held “Khuli Kechehri” (Open Court) to address the people’s problems on prompt basis.

The Khuli Kechehri was organized in Government High school, Salam Khand.

The assistant commissioner listened the public complaints and directed the concerned authorities to resolve them on priority.

