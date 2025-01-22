Open Menu

AC Holds “Khuli Kechehri” To Address Public Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM

AC holds “Khuli Kechehri” to address public issues

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Ghazi, Khola Tariq on Wednesday held “Khuli Kechehri” (Open Court) to address the people’s problems on prompt basis.

The Khuli Kechehri was organized in Government High school, Salam Khand.

The assistant commissioner listened the public complaints and directed the concerned authorities to resolve them on priority.

APP/mfz/378

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

8 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

53 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

53 minutes ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

1 hour ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

1 hour ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

2 hours ago
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

2 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

13 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan