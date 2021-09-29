UrduPoint.com

AC Holds Meeting To Improve Law, Order Situation In Duki

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:01 AM

AC holds meeting to improve law, order situation in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Duki Hazrat Wali Kakar Tuesday chaired a meeting to further improve law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by Risaldar Levies Israr Ahmad Tareen and other district administration officials.

Addressing the meeting, AC Hazrat Wali Kakar said all possible steps would be taken to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and no one would be allowed to destabilize law and order situation.

He said overall law and order situation was better while it would be more improved for maintaining durable peace saying steps were being taken for the development and prosperity of the area.

He said restoration of peace was essential for protection of public and investors saying people had to play their role for betterment of law and order situation.

