AC Holds Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali, Aamir Mujtaba held an open court
to listen the complaints of citizens regarding different civic issues in the tehsil.
On the directions of Punjab government, “Khuli Kutcheries” (Open Courts) were
being held at every district and tehsil to resolve problems of the local people.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner, Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) tehsil of
Bahawalpur district organized an open court.
A number of citizens visited the open court and informed the AC about their
problems and civic issues. Most of applications submitted to the AC were
pertaining to agricultural land issues.
The AC assured them that their legitimate issues would be resolved at the earliest.
