AC holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali, Aamir Mujtaba held an open court

to listen the complaints of citizens regarding different civic issues in the tehsil.

On the directions of Punjab government, “Khuli Kutcheries” (Open Courts) were

being held at every district and tehsil to resolve problems of the local people.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner, Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) tehsil of

Bahawalpur district organized an open court.

A number of citizens visited the open court and informed the AC about their

problems and civic issues. Most of applications submitted to the AC were

pertaining to agricultural land issues.

The AC assured them that their legitimate issues would be resolved at the earliest.