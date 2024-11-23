Open Menu

AC Holds Open Court, Hears Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Saturday held an open court in the Mehran Cultural Complex on Saturday and heard the public complaints against various departments.

She listened to people's problems and issued necessary instructions.

On-the-spot directives were also issued for redressing complaints and directed the departments concerned to improve the quality of service to provide maximum relief to the general public.

AC Rao assured the applicants of an early resolution of their issues and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

She assured the general public that their complaints would be redressed on an emergency basis in the open court.

