AC Holds Open Court To Resolve Women's Issue On Priority
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali, a special open court for women on Monday was organized under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Kohat, Nimra Owais.
The open court was organized in collaboration with the SRSPPLG Project, with the aim of directly listening to the problems of women and paving the way for their immediate solutions.
The open court was part of the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under which the policy of resolving the problems of the people at their doorsteps is being implemented.
The Women representatives of various line departments and a large number of women belonging to Village Councils (VCs) and Neighborhood Councils (NCs) attended the open court and registered their problems .
During the court, the women presented complaints and suggestions regarding health, education, sanitation, road condition, water supply and other basic issues.
The assistant commissioner issued immediate orders to resolve the women's issues. She said that the government was taking serious steps for resolving women's problems.
The AC assured that all the problems presented in the court would be resolved on priority basis.
The public circles have appreciated this initiative and expressed hope that the continuation of such open courts would prove helpful in timely resolution of public issue.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leader hails expats for record $28 billion remittances6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets British MP Afzal Khan to discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties6 minutes ago
-
CM extends greetings on Vaisakhi festival6 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman urges Muslim countries to raise voice against Israel aggression6 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court to resolve women's issue on priority6 minutes ago
-
Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering16 minutes ago
-
Condolences pour in for Professor Khurshid Ahmed's passing26 minutes ago
-
RPO pins promotion badges on two police officers26 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation to control crimes26 minutes ago
-
IMF mission calls on President SCBAP46 minutes ago
-
CTD foil major terror plan, 10 terrorists arrested46 minutes ago