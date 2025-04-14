KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali, a special open court for women on Monday was organized under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Kohat, Nimra Owais.

The open court was organized in collaboration with the SRSPPLG Project, with the aim of directly listening to the problems of women and paving the way for their immediate solutions.

The open court was part of the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under which the policy of resolving the problems of the people at their doorsteps is being implemented.

The Women representatives of various line departments and a large number of women belonging to Village Councils (VCs) and Neighborhood Councils (NCs) attended the open court and registered their problems .

During the court, the women presented complaints and suggestions regarding health, education, sanitation, road condition, water supply and other basic issues.

The assistant commissioner issued immediate orders to resolve the women's issues. She said that the government was taking serious steps for resolving women's problems.

The AC assured that all the problems presented in the court would be resolved on priority basis.

The public circles have appreciated this initiative and expressed hope that the continuation of such open courts would prove helpful in timely resolution of public issue.

APP/azq/378