AC Holds Open Court To Review Utilization Of Allocated Funds

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah on Wednesday hold an open court to review utilization of funds allocated for carrying out development projects in village Jhoro Khan Shar of Taluka Daur.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office area residents submitted applications pertaining to development schemes regarding education, health, supply of clean drinking water and disposal of sewerage.

The Assistant Commissioner said that applications submitted by area residents would be presented at a committee formed under utilization of oil and gas funds in the district.

He said that the committee would approve development schemes from available funds.

