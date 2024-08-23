Open Menu

AC Hub Hands Over Important Medicines To MS Of JGQH

Published August 23, 2024

AC Hub hands over important medicines to MS of JGQH

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani handed over necessary medicines to Medical Superintend (MS) of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital (JGQH) on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani handed over necessary medicines to Medical Superintend (MS) of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital (JGQH) on Friday.

The medicines, including ringolact drips 1000 ml and 500 ml slime infusion and injection 18 cottons of 500 ml, were provided for JGQH by Otsuka Company.

The Assistant Commissioner Hub visited different wards of the Hospital. The MS briefed the AC about the provision of the health facilities to the patients in the hospital and other issues of it. He informed that the work of restoring the solar system of the hospital has also been started.

He said that these medicines would help in timely first medical aid in casualty section of the hospital.

The MS thanked the AC and the Otsuka Company for provision of the medicines to the hospital.

The AC said that measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in the areas saying that it was duty of doctors to give treat patients in a better way.

He also assured the MS that he would take all possible measures to improve quality of health facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan