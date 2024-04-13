Open Menu

AC Imposed Fines On Transporters For Over Charges In Fares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 08:36 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority Aijaz Ahmed Surhayo has visited the coach, bus and van stands at PTS, Qamber ,Sheikh Zaid Roads where they inspected over charges in fares from travellers who are going different cities from larkana after Eid-ul-Fitr.

After inspecting they found out the extra fares charging for different cities. They strictly instructed them to avoid charging the extra fares, otherwise strict action will be taken against them and the route permit licenses along with the challan will be revoked.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner collected additional fares of thousands of rupees from transporters, drivers and calendars for charging extra fares from passengers who traveling from Larkana to Karachi and other cities.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, many passengers go to Karachi and other big and small cities on a daily basis.

On this occasion, he warned the transporters keep avoid fares pricing charges, otherwise I will imposed fines every transporters and cancelled their route permit licenses. He refunded thousands rupees to the passengers.

He said that If the passengers are taking extra fares, they should inform us in time, such complaints will be dealt with in a timely manner.

