AC Imposes Fine Against Max Bachat For Overcharging Prices Of Daily Use Items

Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Aijaz Halepoto Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Max Bachat and Dawood Super mart and checked price lists and implementation on coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the AC Halepoto during the raid imposed a fine of Rs 35000 against Max Bachat Mart for overcharging prices of daily use items.

The AC directed the market administrations to charge prices of daily use items as fixed by district administration, in case of failure strict action would be taken against the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

