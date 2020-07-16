UrduPoint.com
AC Imposes Fine On Dairy Shop For Overcharging Milk Price

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 40,000 against National Dairy for charging milk price of Rs 112 per litre.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, district administration has initiated action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in the district.

The AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found charging milk prices other than the prices fixed by the government.

