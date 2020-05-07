UrduPoint.com
AC Imposes Fine On Mega Stores, Shops For Overcharging

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:05 AM

AC imposes fine on mega stores, shops for overcharging

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad on Wednesday checked the prices of essential commodities at markets, bazars and mega stores and imposed fine of Rs.150,000 against shopkeepers for overcharging prices of items of daily use during holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad on Wednesday checked the prices of essential commodities at markets, bazars and mega stores and imposed fine of Rs.150,000 against shopkeepers for overcharging prices of items of daily use during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui visited different markets, marts and bazars of Latifabad unit numbers 7 and 10 and imposed fine of Rs. 50,000 each against Syed Brothers Shop and Farhan Departmental Store while Rs.

20000 against Star Mart, Rs.25000 against Max Bachat and Rs.5000 against chicken shop for charging over than prices fixed by the district administration.

Faraz Siddiqui warned that no one would be allowed to raise the prices of essential items as fixed by the administration failing which strict action would be taken against the violators.

The under training Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima and others were also accompanied the Assistant Commissioner during visit to different markets.

