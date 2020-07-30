AC imposes fine on milk shop for overcharging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Thursday imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on Madina Milk shop at Kohinoor Chowk for charging milk price of Rs 110 per litre.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, district administration has started action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in Hyderabad district.

AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found charging milk prices higher than the prices fixed by the government.