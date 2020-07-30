UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Imposes Fine On Milk Shop For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

AC imposes fine on milk shop for overcharging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Thursday imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on Madina Milk shop at Kohinoor Chowk for charging milk price of Rs 110 per litre.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, district administration has started action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in Hyderabad district.

AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found charging milk prices higher than the prices fixed by the government.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Government

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

51 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.