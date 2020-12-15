AC imposes fine on private banks, business centers over non compliance on SOPs

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, AC Sheraz Ahmed Leghari paid a surprise visit to private banks, Business centers,medical stores and People Medical College Hospital (PMC).

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, AC Sheraz Ahmed Leghari paid a surprise visit to private banks, Business centers,medical stores and People Medical College Hospital (PMC).

According to a hand out on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Sheraz Ahmed Leghari paid a surprise visit to ensure compliance on SOPs and Imposed fine Rs one lac,14,000 on two private banks and different business centers over non compliance on corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner on the occasion strictly directed Bank administration and shopkeepers to strictly follow SOPs formulated by Sindh govt otherwise stern action to be taken against violators.