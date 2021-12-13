AC imposes fine on profiteers

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Rawalpindi Cantonment area Nausheen Israr on Monday imposed fine amounting Rs 22,500 on shopkeepers for profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner(AC) Rawalpindi Cantonment area Nausheen Israr on Monday imposed fine amounting Rs 22,500 on shopkeepers for profiteering.

While carrying out price checking of essential commodities in different cantonment areas, the AC fined shopkeepers for overpricing and not displaying the price list.

She warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.