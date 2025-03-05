Open Menu

AC Imposes Fine On Shopkeepers For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) here on Wednesday imposed fine on five shopkeepers for overcharging and other violations.

The fine worth Rs 18,000 had been imposed on the shopkeepers, the spokesman said in a statement.

The AC said campaign would be continued against violating official rate list of daily use items, adding the the tehsil administration was taking strict actions against market’s rules violations to facilitate the people at maximum level during holy month of Ramazan.

