AC Imposes Fine On Shopkeepers For Overcharging
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) here on Wednesday imposed fine on five shopkeepers for overcharging and other violations.
The fine worth Rs 18,000 had been imposed on the shopkeepers, the spokesman said in a statement.
The AC said campaign would be continued against violating official rate list of daily use items, adding the the tehsil administration was taking strict actions against market’s rules violations to facilitate the people at maximum level during holy month of Ramazan.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes interest-free loans5 minutes ago
-
Smart policing: 481 suspects arrested in February5 minutes ago
-
AC imposes fine on shopkeepers for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Large convoy of 225 supply vehicles reaches Parachinar5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Matriculation examination centres15 minutes ago
-
UoS Fitwell Hub to establish student-led Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub15 minutes ago
-
KU extends last date of submission of convocation form, fee till March 1425 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn Fitna al-Khwarij attack on Bannu Cantt; pay tribute to martyred Jawans35 minutes ago
-
All 16 Bannu attack Khwarij eliminated: ISPR35 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif35 minutes ago
-
Enhanced security measures afoot for peace in Ramazan35 minutes ago
-
SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among deserving students45 minutes ago