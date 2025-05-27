AC imposes fine on three pumps for violations

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) on Tuesday imposed fine on three fuel stations for violating rules and regulations.

He checked fuel gauges of the petrol pumps and fined Rs 30,000 on Aljanat Petroleum, Rs 25,000 on Rehman Petroleum and Rs. 50,000 on Total Petroleum.

