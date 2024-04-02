AC Imposes Fines On Shopkeepers For Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner(AC) Larkana Mir Darya Khan Qureshi on Tuesday imposed fines amounting Rs (35000) thirty five thousands on more than ten shopkeepers of fruits, meats and vegetables for profiteering.
While carrying out price checking of essential commodities in different area of the Larkana, the AC fined shopkeepers for overpricing and not displaying the price list.
He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.
