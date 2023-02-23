AC imposes fines, serves notices to profiteers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :In order to ensure the implementation of price lists issued by the district administrations, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad, Saqlain Salim Thursday imposed fines and served notices to the shopkeepers during the inspection from Fawara Chowk to Havelian.

Saqlain Saleem also sealed one petrol pump for the reduction in per liter petrol scale. The district administration also requested citizens to report their grievances regarding the rate list at the District Control Room.