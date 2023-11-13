AC imposes heavy fines in Kahuta city

(@FahadShabbir)

Kahuta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Fazlur Rehman conducted operation in Kahuta city on Monday and imposed heavy fines on those found to be violating the laws.

According to the press release, AC, accompanied by the Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee, conducted an operation in Kahuta city, leading to strict legal action being taken against those causing traffic problems due to encroachments.

Furthermore, price checking was carried out, resulting in hefty fines for shopkeepers and petrol pump owners who sold food items at expensive prices and failed to display their rate lists.

