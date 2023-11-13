Open Menu

AC Imposes Heavy Fines In Kahuta City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

AC imposes heavy fines in Kahuta city

Kahuta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Fazlur Rehman conducted operation in Kahuta city on Monday and imposed heavy fines on those found to be violating the laws.

According to the press release, AC, accompanied by the Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee, conducted an operation in Kahuta city, leading to strict legal action being taken against those causing traffic problems due to encroachments.

Furthermore, price checking was carried out, resulting in hefty fines for shopkeepers and petrol pump owners who sold food items at expensive prices and failed to display their rate lists.

APP/mdq/378

Related Topics

Petrol Traffic Price Kahuta

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

1 hour ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan