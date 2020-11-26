UrduPoint.com
AC Imposes Rs 100 Mln Fines In Illegal Asset Case Of District Food Controller

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Accountability Court here on Thursday convicted former District Food Controller (DFC) Quetta Ghulam Mustafa Randhawa and his benamidar Ghulam Murtaza for accumulating illegal assets worth million of rupees.

Accountability Court Quetta Judge Allah Dad Roshan heard the case while Rashid Zeb Golra appeared as NAB prosecutor.

The Accountability court Quetta in the light of the concrete evidence against the accused sentenced former District Food Controller Quetta Ghulam Mustafa Randhawa to six years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50 million while benamidar of the main accused Ghulam Murtaza Randhawa was awarded four years in prison besides a fine of Rs 50 million.

The accused had made valuable assets in different areas of Quetta during his service. Earlier, the food departmenthad not only convicted him of embezzlement but he also underwent various departmental inquiries for allegation of corruption and corrupt practices.

More Stories From Pakistan

