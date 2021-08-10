AC inaugurates "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" drive

The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" campaign in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" campaign in Latifabad.

She planted a sampling at Auto Bhan Road and formally inaugurated the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Saima said by planting trees we could convert our atmosphere more pleasant.

She said tree plantation was the only way to make atmosphere more healthy and pleasant.