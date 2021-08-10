UrduPoint.com

AC Inaugurates "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" Drive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:02 PM

AC inaugurates "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" drive

The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" campaign in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" campaign in Latifabad.

She planted a sampling at Auto Bhan Road and formally inaugurated the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Saima said by planting trees we could convert our atmosphere more pleasant.

She said tree plantation was the only way to make atmosphere more healthy and pleasant.

Related Topics

Road

Recent Stories

Chief Minister attends oath taking ceremony

Chief Minister attends oath taking ceremony

4 minutes ago
 Need stressed to promote oilseed crops in Pakistan ..

Need stressed to promote oilseed crops in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 PTI's victory in AJK reflects people's trust in it ..

PTI's victory in AJK reflects people's trust in its policies: Aamir Dogar

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to promote calligraphy: Usman Buzda ..

Govt committed to promote calligraphy: Usman Buzdar

4 minutes ago
 DC Awaran chairs meeting to finalize preparation o ..

DC Awaran chairs meeting to finalize preparation of August 14

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in land acquir ..

Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in land acquiring case

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.