AC inaugurates plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan on Wednesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in Chak No196-GB Mureedwala Adda.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said trees played an important role to end environmental pollution in addition to saving humanity from climate hazards.

He said the government had initiated the Clean & Green programme which would playvital role in resolving environmental challenges.