AC inaugurates Ramadan Sasta bazaar in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kharan Abdul Hameed Baloch on Monday inaugurated the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar to provide subsidy to the people during the month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, Sanitary Inspector Municipal Committee Riaz Ahmed and Head Muharrar Ahmed Ali were also present.

Stalls of flour, sugar, rice, ghee, syrup, dates, chicken and various food items have been set up in the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar.

AC Kharan Abdul Hameed Baloch said on this occasion that with the special cooperation of the business community of Kharan, things are available in the Sasta Bazaar at lower prices than in the market.

He said that the people would get food items at reasonable prices throughout the month of Ramadan Sasta Bazaar so that poor people would not suffer any inconvenience.

He said that the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, which has been set up in the central place of the market in the vegetable market so that it is accessible to the fasting people.