AC Inaugurates Solar System Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:26 PM

AC inaugurates solar system project

With the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development organizations after installation of Solar System at Benazir Public School has installed Solar System at Government Girls High School Jamsahib

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :With the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development organizations after installation of Solar System at Benazir Public school has installed Solar System at Government Girls High School Jamsahib.

The project was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the installation of Solar systems at educational institutions by these organizations is a good practice that would resolve the issue of load shedding which was causing problems for students.

AC said that steps would be taken for the installation of more solar systems at educational institutions with the cooperation of these organizations.

On the occasion District Coordinator of Concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development, Amir Ali Maznani told that this organization is working for the welfare of human beings under which solar systems are installed at Benazir Public School and Govt Girls High School Jamsahib, which would resolve the electricity issue of schools.

