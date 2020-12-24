AC inquires after injured of Dir road mishap

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) ::On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Timergara, Tahir Ali Thursday visited casualty unit of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inquired after the health of injured in road mishap on Chakdarra- Dir road.

He was also briefed by Medical Superintendent DHQ, Shaukat Ali about the condition of injured. He also directed hospital administration to provide best available treatment to injured and prayed for their early recovery.