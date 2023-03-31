UrduPoint.com

AC Inspected Healthcare Facilities At Civil Dispensary Din Pur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AC inspected healthcare facilities at civil dispensary Din Pur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed on Friday paid a surprise visit to police line hospital and civil dispensary Din Pur and reviewed healthcare facilities for patients.

During the visit, he visited various sections of the facility and checked attendance register. He found several doctors absent from duty and sent a letter to the district health officer in this regard.

He met with staff and discussed various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and availability of medicines.

He said the district administration was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to people including those living in remote areas and in this regard no compromise would be made.

Earlier, he also visited Topiwala and Jogian Wala bazaar and checked prices and quality of food items at various shops.

During inspection , the AC found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging customers and confiscated their national identity cards in order to impose a fine on them after completing mandatory legal process.

Assistant Commissioner Dera said the district administration was committed to extend relief to citizens by providing them edible items at cheaper rates and directed shopkeepers to install notified price lists at prominent places at their shops and sell groceries accordingly.

