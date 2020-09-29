UrduPoint.com
AC Inspects Anti-dengue Activities

Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

The Assistant Commissioner of Taxila Tuesday said that all resources were being utilized to eradicate dengue while the departments concerned were fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner of Taxila Tuesday said that all resources were being utilized to eradicate dengue while the departments concerned were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Jameelabad area in Taxila to inspect anti-dengue activities, he directed that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not be spread.

On the occasion, the AC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

More Stories From Pakistan

