AC Inspects Anti-dengue Teams Work

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:33 AM

The Assistant Commissioner Saddar Monday visited the residential area of Dhoke Munshi and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams

The AC also checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

He visited various houses in the area and inquired from the families about the work of dengue field teams. He also checked the presence of dengue larvae in the houses.

The health teams on the occasion briefed the AC about the implementation of anti-dengue micro plan.

