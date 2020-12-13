UrduPoint.com
AC Inspects Bazars To Check Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

AC inspects bazars to check Corona SOPs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) ::On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, District Administration officials led by Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim and Tehsildar Nawagai Yaseen-ur-Rehman Sunday paid a surprise visit to various bazaars and inspected corona SOPs.

During the visit, he appealed to the people that the second wave of corona has intensified and we needed to be very careful by wearing masks, keep social distancing and wash our hands regularly.

The only solution to prevent the spread of corona virus was precautionary measures, he informed the public during his visit to various bazars. He said strict action would be taken against the SOPs violators as directed by the administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

