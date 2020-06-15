UrduPoint.com
AC Inspects Bus Stands, Markets

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

AC inspects bus stands, markets

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Assistant Commissioner Shozab Abbas inspected the bus stands, wholesale shops and petrol pumps in view of the government's precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus

During the inspection, the Assistant Commissioner also distributed free face masks among the people and advised the people about the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Bannu Shozab Abbas said that all resources would be utilized to ensure the availability of food items to the people at standard and fixed rates and violations would be dealt with iron hand.

