AC Inspects Cleanliness Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam carried out an early morning inspection of the city's cleanliness under the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign.
The AC visited service areas, main bazaar, and GT Road to review sanitation conditions.
He directed the sanitation staff to ensure prompt waste disposal and urged shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness.
He said that providing a clean and healthy environment remains a top priority for the district administration, warning that negligence in sanitation would not be tolerated. Citizens were urged to cooperate with the administration in maintaining hygiene to keep the city clean and beautiful.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35 properties sealed in crackdown on property tax defaulters6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness campaign6 minutes ago
-
DPM urges all concerned to fast-track conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power6 minutes ago
-
DERA police arrest accused of blind murder case16 minutes ago
-
Various arrested during police crackdown in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf strongly condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express16 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother26 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman26 minutes ago
-
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admi ..28 minutes ago
-
800 sugar bags seized36 minutes ago
-
DC orders making city more beautiful, green36 minutes ago
-
Winners of STEAM competitions awarded laptops36 minutes ago