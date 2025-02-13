AC inspects cleanliness drive

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujrat, Habiba Bilal,on Thursday inspected Union Council 2 and Union Council 3 under Punjab Chief Minister 'Suthra Punjab' program.

During the visit, she directed the staff to enhance cleanliness efforts and ensure regular sanitation.

The AC emphasized that maintaining a clean environment for citizens was a top priority, and any negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated.

She also instructed the authorities concerned to submit daily reports to improve the effectiveness of the campaign.