AC Inspects Cleanliness Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujrat, Habiba Bilal,on Thursday inspected Union Council 2 and Union Council 3 under Punjab Chief Minister 'Suthra Punjab' program.
During the visit, she directed the staff to enhance cleanliness efforts and ensure regular sanitation.
The AC emphasized that maintaining a clean environment for citizens was a top priority, and any negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated.
She also instructed the authorities concerned to submit daily reports to improve the effectiveness of the campaign.
Recent Stories
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR generates Rs. 7,575 mln from land leasing38 seconds ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness drive41 seconds ago
-
Couple looted10 minutes ago
-
11 criminals nabbed10 minutes ago
-
Tight security ensured for Cholistan jeep rally20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to increase trade, investment with Japan: Governor Sindh20 minutes ago
-
MoITT through PSEB establish 43 STPs30 minutes ago
-
Youth’s role vital in KP's Development: Syed Saadat Jahan30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 66 kg drugs in five operations30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates three-weeks cleanliness, spring plantation drive in Orakzai31 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office ordered MEPCO to change defective meters41 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws held50 minutes ago