AC Inspects Cleanliness In City

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM

AC inspects cleanliness in city

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioner, Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Friday visited various areas of the city to inspect cleanliness systems.

The AC directed the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness in the city in order to boost business activities and ensure healthy environment.

He asked the supervisors to monitor the cleanliness of the city strictly.

APP/mud/378

