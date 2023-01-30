AC inspects construction work on Tank City road

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tank, Amin Ullah Khan on Monday inspected the ongoing construction work on Tank City road and sewerage drain

He paid visit following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak where he was briefed about the ongoing work.

The AC directed the C&W XEN and the contractor to complete the construction work within its stipulated time period.

Moreover, he said use of substandard material would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Later, he visited a marriage hall located on Station road and issued necessary instructions to its management.

He said the district administration was committed to ensure implementation on the national energy-saving planannounced by the Federal government, adding, all the wedding halls should comply the government orders ofclosing their programmes by 10:00 p.m. The legal action would be taken against the violators, he warned.