AC inspects corona preventive measures at Metrocon camp office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Takht-e-Nasrati, Khalid Qayum Tuesday visited camp office of Metocon Construction Company at Amberi and inspected coronavirus preventive measures.

He inspected the offices and residential area of workers and reviewed measures being taken against outbreak of coronavirus.

He also witnessed the medical examination of workers and directed them to adopt all the needed steps to stop COVID-19 pandemic from further spreading.

He also directed to conduct disinfection of the area on daily basis and said that all the workers should maintain social distancing and wear protective masks.