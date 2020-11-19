AC inspects corona SOPs in BMC AKHSP

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Saood the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Saqlain Saleem inspected Booni Medical Center (BMC) for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of COVID-19

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Saood the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Saqlain Saleem inspected Booni Medical Center (BMC) for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of COVID-19.

He met the Incharge of BMC and lauded the efforts of Agha Khan Health Services Pakistan (AKHSP) for providing health facilities to the patients. During course of inspection all duty staff were found proactive while performing duties.

He also visited various Wards, met the patients and inquired about their health. He also acknowledged the implementation of corona SOPs in the Centre to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He expressed satisfaction over maintaining a hygienic atmosphere in the Centre and providing best facilities to patients.