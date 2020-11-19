UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Inspects Corona SOPs In BMC AKHSP

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:35 PM

AC inspects corona SOPs in BMC AKHSP

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Saood the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Saqlain Saleem inspected Booni Medical Center (BMC) for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of COVID-19

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Saood the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Saqlain Saleem inspected Booni Medical Center (BMC) for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of COVID-19.

He met the Incharge of BMC and lauded the efforts of Agha Khan Health Services Pakistan (AKHSP) for providing health facilities to the patients. During course of inspection all duty staff were found proactive while performing duties.

He also visited various Wards, met the patients and inquired about their health. He also acknowledged the implementation of corona SOPs in the Centre to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He expressed satisfaction over maintaining a hygienic atmosphere in the Centre and providing best facilities to patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mastuj All Best

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad held at DIG Operations office

33 seconds ago

Anger over French police treatment of homeless mig ..

35 seconds ago

Two-week long Exercise DRUZBHAV concludes at NCTC ..

37 seconds ago

Court orders for bringing Shehbaz, Hamza in bullet ..

42 seconds ago

KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc ..

5 minutes ago

Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.