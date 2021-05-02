AC inspects Corona SOPs in different bazaars in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari Sunday inspected several shops, restaurants and filling stations, markets to ensure Corona SOPs besides checked availability of food items and groceries at a fixed rate.

He also imposed fines on restaurants for violations of corona SOPs.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that a series of surprise raids would continue to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed prices and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He further said that illegal profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, so all opportunists should come to the right path and follow Corona SOPs.