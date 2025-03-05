Open Menu

AC Inspects Darra's Bazaar Food Items' Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

AC inspects Darra's bazaar food items' prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Darra, Amanullah Khan Abbasi visited Darra Adam Khel Bazaar on Wednesday and took a detailed review of the availability and prices of food items.

According to AC office, the visit was paid on the instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram, where he inspected fruit, vegetable, butcher, and bakery and grocery stores and issued warnings to the violators.

He checked the official price lists at the price monitoring desk and strictly instructed the authorities concerned that all food items shall be available to the public at government rates without interruption.

He clarified that all possible steps are being taken to provide cheap and quality items to the public during the month of Ramadan and no kind of hoarding or profiteering will be tolerated.

The administration will continuously monitor the markets so that the public can get maximum relief in the holy month of Ramazan.

